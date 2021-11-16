UrduPoint.com

At Least 5 Teens Hospitalized After Shooting Near Colorado High School - Police

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) At least five teenagers were wounded in a shooting in a park near a high school in Aurora, Colorado, and the suspected gunman remains at large, the city's police said in a statement on Monday.

"There are multiple people shot, unknown ages or conditions," the Aurora Police Department said in a series of Twitter posts. "5 total people have been transported to the hospital. Age ranges are 14-17."

The police said the gunman was an "unknown suspect, who is no longer on the scene," and added that the nearby Central High School was on a "secure perimeter" security alert due to the incident.

