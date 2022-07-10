UrduPoint.com

At Least 5 Women Spiked With 'Rape Drug' At SPD Event Attended By Scholz - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2022 | 12:20 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2022) Several women have been slipped a so-called rape drug during an event of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) attended by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the German media reported on Saturday, citing SPD internal communication.

The term "rape drug" refers to the substances that abusers use to render a person incapacitated, usually to commit sexual violence.

The incident allegedly took place on Wednesday at a party of the SPD parliamentary faction, which was attended by nearly 1,000 people. Alongside Scholz, lawmakers, staff of the Bundestag and local Constituencies have participated in the event, Tagesspiegel newspaper said.

The leader of the SPD faction in the Bundestag, Mathias Martin said in a letter to the party's lawmakers that there was clearly an assault with "rape drugs" at the party.

"This is an outrageous incident that we immediately reported to the Bundestag police," Martin said.

A total of five victims had been reported as of Saturday, with the Berlin criminal police launching a probe into the incident, the newspaper added.

