At Least 50 Feared Dead In Kentucky As Storms Batter US

Nashville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :Tornadoes ripped through half a dozen states overnight Friday into Saturday, leaving at least 50 people feared dead in a devastated city in Kentucky and around 100 trapped in a partially collapsed Amazon warehouse in Illinois.

Pictures and videos shared on social media from the city of Mayfield in Kentucky showed buildings torn apart by the storm, with bent metal, trees and dislodged bricks scattered across the streets and only the remnants of houses left behind with Christmas two weeks away.

Images of the tornadoes from US news channels showed a black cylinder sweeping across the ground, illuminated by intermittent blasts of lightning.

A number of counties in Kentucky were left devastated by at least four tornadoes that touched down. One smashed through a swathe of 200 miles of the state, Governor Andy Beshear said.

"I fear that there are more than 50 dead .

.. probably closer to somewhere between 70 and 100, it's devastating," Beshear said, adding that it was the "most severe tornado event in Kentucky's history." In one incident, the roof of a candle factory collapsed, resulting in "mass casualties" in the city of Mayfield, the governor added.

"Mayfield in Graves County will be ground zero," Kentucky emergency management director Michael Dossett told CNN Saturday morning.

"The city took the heart, the hardest hit. There is massive devastation in that city," he said.

The governor declared a state of emergency before midnight and said scores of search and rescue officials had been deployed to save lives as power outages continued to hit the area.

On the same night a storm ripped through a massive Amazon warehouse in the state of Illinois where around 100 workers were trapped inside, local media reported.

