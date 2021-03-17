UrduPoint.com
At Least 50 House Democrats Call On Biden To Cut Defense Budget

Wed 17th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Fifty House Democrats in a letter on Tuesday called on US President Joe Biden to make significant cuts to the defense budget amid fears the White House plans to request the same level of spending as last year.

"You have spoken frequently about the need to not only reject the destruction of Trumpism, but to build things back better... Therefore, we strongly urge you to request a reduced Pentagon budget when you send your Fiscal Year 2022 budget to Congress," the letter said.

Significant cuts, the lawmakers added, can be achieved without reducing the support, pay or benefits provided to troops.

The letter was led by Defense Spending Reduction Caucus co-chairs Representatives Barbara Lee and Mark Pocan.

