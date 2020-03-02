UrduPoint.com
At Least 50 Killed In Northern Nigeria 'bandit' Attacks

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:32 PM

At least 50 killed in northern Nigeria 'bandit' attacks

At least 50 people were killed in attacks by armed 'bandits' on villages in Nigeria's northern Kaduna State on Sunday, local officials said

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :At least 50 people were killed in attacks by armed 'bandits' on villages in Nigeria's northern Kaduna State on Sunday, local officials said.

"So far 50 bodies have been recovered but the figure is not conclusive and is very likely to rise as rescue efforts are still under way," Zayyad Ibrahim, a lawmaker in the Nigerian parliament, told AFP on Monday.

Local counsellor Dayyabu Kerawa said the attacks were in retaliation for villagers allegedlyassisting local military operations against the so-called bandits.

