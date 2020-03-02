UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 50 Killed In Northern Nigeria 'bandit' Attacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:16 PM

At least 50 killed in northern Nigeria 'bandit' attacks

At least 50 people were killed in multiple attacks by armed 'bandits' on villages in an area of northern Nigeria rife with cattle theft and kidnappings, local officials said Monday

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :At least 50 people were killed in multiple attacks by armed 'bandits' on villages in an area of northern Nigeria rife with cattle theft and kidnappings, local officials said Monday.

Sources said around 100 armed assailants stormed into the villages of Kerawa, Zareyawa and Minda in Kaduna state at dawn on Sunday, gunning down worshippers as they left a mosque for morning prayers before killing residents, burning and looting homes.

"So far 50 bodies have been recovered but the figure is not conclusive and is very likely to rise as rescue efforts are still under way," Zayyad Ibrahim, a lawmaker in the Nigerian parliament, told AFP on Monday.

Several people were injured in the attacks and were taken to nearby hospitals Ibrahim said.

The attacks were in retaliation for villagers allegedly assisting recent army operations against the so-called bandits in their forest hideouts, local counsellor Dayyabu Kerawa told AFP.

Related Topics

Injured Army Parliament Kaduna Nigeria Sunday Mosque

Recent Stories

Known actress and singer Ayyan Ali appears on soci ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese National Who Transferred Via Moscow From I ..

2 seconds ago

Rawal lake case: court adjourns hearing till March ..

4 seconds ago

Body of missing girl found in fields in Faisalabad ..

6 seconds ago

CM aide for complete commercialization of PDA buil ..

3 minutes ago

Member of Regional Gov't of Italy's Lombardy Tests ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.