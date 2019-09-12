UrduPoint.com
At Least 50 Killed In Train Derailing Incident In DR Congo - Humanitarian Affairs Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 04:50 PM

At Least 50 Killed in Train Derailing Incident in DR Congo - Humanitarian Affairs Minister

At least 50 people were killed as a train derailed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Steve Mbikayi, the minister of national solidarity and humanitarian affairs, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) At least 50 people were killed as a train derailed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Steve Mbikayi, the minister of national solidarity and humanitarian affairs, said on Thursday.

"Provisional casualties: 50 killed and many injured!" the minister said on Twitter.

The catastrophe took place at 3 a.m. [02:00 GMT] in the country's southeastern province of Tanganyika, he added.

Mbikayi expressed condolences to the families and announced that the government was holding a meeting to discuss measures to deal with the incident.

