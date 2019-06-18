UrduPoint.com
At Least 50 People Killed Daily In Fight Against Militants In Afghanistan - Adviser

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 06:26 PM

At least 50 people lose their lives every day in Afghanistan while fighting militant insurgency, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib said on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) At least 50 people lose their lives every day in Afghanistan while fighting militant insurgency, Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib said on Tuesday.

Mohib was addressing the international meeting of high-level security officials that is currently being held in the Russian city of Ufa.

"At least 50 people pay the ultimate sacrifice in the fight against terrorism on a daily basis, which makes Afghanistan the country on the front line of the fight against terrorism," Mohib said, without providing exact figures on civilian and military casualties.

The Afghan official also highlighted that terrorism posed a threat to regional security.

"The fight against terrorism should be our priority, in our region.

Thousands [of people] every day illegally cross the border to join terrorists, receive training to target our people," Mohib said.

He called for more cooperation of border forces and stressed that the country's border police needed sufficient equipment to address the situation.

Mohib specified that drug trafficking and terrorism were two sides of the same coin and could not be differentiated. According to the national security adviser, these problems can only be solved through coordinated action.

The annual international forum of security representatives began in Ufa earlier in the day and will run through Thursday. The participants include security council secretaries, ministers, intelligence chiefs and other top-level security officials.

More Stories From World

