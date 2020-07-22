At Least 50 People Killed in Airstrike in Western Afghanistan - Witness

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) At least 50 people have been killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan's western province of Herat, a local witness told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"A Taliban commander named Qari Ghulam Nabi has just been released from Pul-e-Charkhi prison. His friends have gathered to welcome him, and an airstrike took place and has killed at least 50 people," the witness said.

According to Mohammad Rafiq Sherzai, a spokesman for the Herat Civil Hospital, where five strike victims are being treated, the incident took place in the morning.

No official record on the casualties is available so far but it is known that there were civilians among those killed.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, several people were killed by a roadside mine, according to the security services.

"A civilian vehicle struck a roadside bomb in the area, [that] killed several people," Col. Fazal Ahmad, a spokesman for the National Directorate of Security in Herat, said.

Eight civilians, including women and children, were killed and 12 others were injured in the blast, the Taliban said, confirming the attack.