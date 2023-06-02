At Least 50 People Killed in Train Collision Accident in India - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) At least 50 people have been killed in a collision between an passenger and a freight train in India, the Press Trust of India news agency reported on Friday, citing government officials.

According to the news agency, the train collision occurred at about 19:20 local time (13:45 GMT) near the city of Balasore in east India.

The passenger train was traveling from Calcutta to Chennai. The footage from the train crash site shows four derailed passenger train cars.

"An unfortunate accident took place between Coromandel Express, a goods train and another passenger train near Bahanaga Railway Station in Balasore district. Three National Disaster Response Forces teams have been dispersed and the rescue operation has started," Odisha States Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena was quoted as saying by the news agency.