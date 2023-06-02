UrduPoint.com

At Least 50 People Killed In Train Collision Accident In India - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 09:30 PM

At Least 50 People Killed in Train Collision Accident in India - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) At least 50 people have been killed in a collision between an passenger and a freight train in India, the Press Trust of India news agency reported on Friday, citing government officials.

According to the news agency, the train collision occurred at about 19:20 local time (13:45 GMT) near the city of Balasore in east India.

The passenger train was traveling from Calcutta to Chennai. The footage from the train crash site shows four derailed passenger train cars.

"An unfortunate accident took place between Coromandel Express, a goods train and another passenger train near Bahanaga Railway Station in Balasore district. Three National Disaster Response Forces teams have been dispersed and the rescue operation has started," Odisha States Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Related Topics

India Accident Jena Chennai SITE From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Brazilian counterpart on ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Brazilian counterpart on sidelines of ‘Friends of BRI ..

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Russian Foreign Minister ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Russian Foreign Minister on sidelines &#039;Friends of ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on eva ..

UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on evacuation plane

34 minutes ago
 National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tac ..

National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tackling climate change, hosting ..

35 minutes ago
 NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in U ..

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in Urdu for efficient productivity ..

45 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly w ..

Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly with normal pace

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.