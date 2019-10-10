UrduPoint.com
At Least 50 US Troops Withdraw From Syria's Al Hasakah Province - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 04:57 PM

At least 50 US soldiers are currently withdrawing from the northeastern Syrian province of Al Hasakah along with dozens of vehicles via the Semalka border crossing, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) At least 50 US soldiers are currently withdrawing from the northeastern Syrian province of Al Hasakah along with dozens of vehicles via the Semalka border crossing, the Syrian Arab news Agency reported on Thursday.

The Semalka border crossing was set up between Iraqi Kurdistan and the areas in northeastern Syria controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces during the civil war.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday the start of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria against Kurdish militias, designated as terrorists by Ankara, and Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). On the same day, Turkey conducted airstrikes in the border area and announced the beginning of a ground offensive.

Damascus has condemned the operation, calling it an assault on its sovereignty, and warned that Ankara would thereby lose its status of a guarantor nation in Syrian peace process.

