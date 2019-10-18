UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 500 Terrorists Redeployed From Idlib To Latakia - Center For Reconciliation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 12:20 AM

At Least 500 Terrorists Redeployed from Idlib to Latakia - Center for Reconciliation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) At least 500 terrorists have been redeployed from the Syrian  Idlib province to Latakia province, where 3,500 militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group ( former Jebhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) are already operating, the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation said Thursday.

"In the Idlib de-escalation zone, the regrouping of forces of terrorist organizations continues. At least 500 militants, a significant part of whom are from foreign countries, have been transferred from ... Idlib province to ... Latakia province,"  Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, the head of the center, said at a daily briefing.

According to Bakin, more than 3,500 Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham terrorists are already operating in  Latakia province where they have intensified intelligence gathering and subversive activities.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia Idlib From

Recent Stories

UAE participates in 141st Assembly of IPU in Serbi ..

11 minutes ago

Arab-Sino cooperation based on mutual respect, cul ..

1 hour ago

Duke, Duchess of Cambridge leave for Islamabad

3 minutes ago

Northern beat Sindh in National T20 Cup

40 minutes ago

Lord Qurban raises Kashmir issue at British Parlia ..

40 minutes ago

Efforts being made to end dengue: Health deptt

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.