At Least 500 Terrorists Redeployed from Idlib to Latakia - Center for Reconciliation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) At least 500 terrorists have been redeployed from the Syrian Idlib province to Latakia province, where 3,500 militants from the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group ( former Jebhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) are already operating, the Russian Center for Syrian reconciliation said Thursday.

"In the Idlib de-escalation zone, the regrouping of forces of terrorist organizations continues. At least 500 militants, a significant part of whom are from foreign countries, have been transferred from ... Idlib province to ... Latakia province," Maj. Gen. Alexey Bakin, the head of the center, said at a daily briefing.

According to Bakin, more than 3,500 Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham terrorists are already operating in Latakia province where they have intensified intelligence gathering and subversive activities.