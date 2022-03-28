UrduPoint.com

At Least 5,000 Dead In Mariupol Since Start Of Russian Invasion: Ukraine Official To AFP

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 09:44 PM

At least 5,000 dead in Mariupol since start of Russian invasion: Ukraine official to AFP

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :At least 5,000 people have died in the besieged port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion last month, a senior Ukrainian official told AFP Monday.

"About 5,000 people were buried, but the burials stopped 10 days ago because of continued shelling," Tetyana Lomakina, a presidential adviser now in charge of humanitarian corridors, told AFP by phone.

She added that the number of people killed could only be estimated with bodies stuck under the rubble. "We could be talking about 10,000 dead," she said.

