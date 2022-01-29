UrduPoint.com

At Least 5,000 Flights Canceled In US This Weekend Due To Snow Storm

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2022 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) The authorities have canceled more than 5,000 flights in the United States on Friday of Friday and over the weekend due to expected winter storm on the East Coast, the website FlightAware.com reported.

"Total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States tomorrow:  3,109," it said on Friday evening, adding that some 600 flight have been canceled for Sunday in addition to nearly 1,300 flights being canceled today.

The largest number of cancellations - more than 700 - were reported by New York's JFK international airport.

Two other New York's airports - LaGuardia and Newark - canceled more than 500 flights each. Boston's Logan international airport reported some 600 canceled flights.

A major winter storm dubbed "Kenan" is expected to hit parts of the East Coast with heavy snow and strong winds.

Some regions on the Est Coast, including the New York City metropolitan area, may receive up to 6 inches of snow, local media reported.

