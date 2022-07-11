UrduPoint.com

At Least 50,000-70,000 Ukrainian Troops Killed Since Start Of Russia's Operation - Hackers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 11, 2022 | 05:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) The casualties among the Ukrainian armed forces since the start of Russia's special military operation currently stand at least at around 50,000-70,000, a member of the RaHDIt Russian hacker group told Sputnik.

"The losses of the Ukrainian army are really very high, much higher than what the office of the president officially declares...

They are greatly underestimated, there are clearly not 10, but at least 50-70 thousand losses," the hacker said on condition of anonymity.

Oleksiy Arestovich, an adviser to the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said at the start of June that up to 10,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed since the start of Russia's special operation.

UN Under Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said at the end of last month that a total of 4,731 civilians have been killed during the conflict in Ukraine and 5,900 others have been injured.

