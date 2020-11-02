UrduPoint.com
At Least 50,000 Take Part In Anti-France Rally In Bangladesh

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 01:39 PM

At least 50,000 people rallied in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka on Monday to demonstrate against French President Emmanuel Macron's statement

Dhaka (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :At least 50,000 people rallied in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka on Monday to demonstrate against French President Emmanuel Macron's statement.

Police estimated some 50,000 people took part in the protest, which demanded a boycott of French products and was prevented from marching to the French embassy. Organisers said more than 100,000 people took part.

