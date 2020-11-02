At least 50,000 take part in anti-France rally in Bangladesh

At least 50,000 people rallied in the Bangladesh capital Dhaka on Monday to demonstrate against French President Emmanuel Macron's statement

Police estimated some 50,000 people took part in the protest, which demanded a boycott of French products and was prevented from marching to the French embassy. Organisers said more than 100,000 people took part.