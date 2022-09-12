UrduPoint.com

At Least 50Mln People Worldwide Forced Into Modern Slavery In 2021 - UN Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2022 | 05:30 PM

At Least 50Mln People Worldwide Forced Into Modern Slavery in 2021 - UN Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2022) At least 50 million people worldwide were living in modern slavery in 2021, with 28 million forced to work and 22 million compelled to get married against their will, according to a report published on Monday by the United Nations' International Organization for Migration (IOM).

"The 2021 Global Estimates indicate there are 50 million people in situations of modern slavery on any given day, either forced to work against their will or in a marriage that they were forced into. This number translates to nearly one of every 150 people in the world," the IOM said in the report, adding that "forced labour accounts for 27.6 million of those in modern slavery and forced marriage for 22 million."

According to the study, 86% of forced labor are found in the private sector. Forced labor not associated with sexual exploitation accounts for 63% of all forced labor, while forced commercial sexual exploitation represents 23% of the total figure. Moreover, almost four out of five of those subjected to sexual exploitation are women or girls, the report said.  Meanwhile, state-imposed forced labor accounts for 14% of people.

The study also indicated an increase of 6.

6 million in the number of those living in forced marriage since the 2016 global estimates. The overwhelming majority (85%) of forced marriages was driven by family pressure. Although 65% of cases took place in Asia and the Pacific, the prevalence is highest in the Arab States, with 4.8 people out of every 1,000 in the region in forced marriage, the IOM study showed.

According to the report, migrant employees are over three times more vulnerable to be in forced labor and human trafficking than non-migrant workers presumably due to irregular or poorly governed migration or "unfair and unethical recruitment practices."

Based on the study, the UN proposed a number of measures that, if taken comprehensively, would facilitate the process of eliminating modern slavery. These include reviewing and enforcing laws and labor inspections, ending state-imposed forced labor, applying stronger measures to combat forced labor and trafficking in business and supply chains, raising the legal age of marriage to 18 years as well as promoting fair and ethical recruitment, and providing greater support for women, girls and vulnerable individuals.

Related Topics

World United Nations Business Marriage Married Women 2016 Family All Asia Million Arab Labour

Recent Stories

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

Asia Cup loss: Saqlain backs Babar, Rizwan

7 minutes ago
 Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Le ..

Six Pakistan women internationals to attend ACC Level 2 coaching course

57 minutes ago
 Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Ba ..

Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Bani Gala

1 hour ago
 President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian ..

President confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz (M) to Malaysian Navy Chief

2 hours ago
 Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

Rupee continues to lose value against US dollar

2 hours ago
 Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakist ..

Thriving Dubai business hub brings together Pakistani real estate players at the ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.