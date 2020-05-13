At Least 52 Children in New York City Develop Rare Syndrome Linked to COVID-19 - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) At least 52 children in New York City have already been diagnosed with a potentially deadly inflammatory syndrome that could be connected to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"As of the latest information, we have 52 confirmed cases," de Blasio told reporters.

The mayor pointed out that ten more cases of the so-called pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome are currently under investigation.

De Blasio said 25 children of the 52 confirmed cases have tested positive for COVID-19 and 22 have developed antibodies to the virus.

"We are talking about characteristics that have been seen before, but now are being experienced through the prism of this pandemic, that is what causing particular concern," de Blasio added.

De Blasio encouraged parents to immediately contact doctors if their children experience fever, rash, abdominal pain and vomiting and said the medical community has emphasized that early detection and early action "makes all the difference."

New York City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot has said earlier that the COVID-19-related illness is similar to Kawasaki inflammatory disease and causes heart and kidney failure.

A five-year-old boy passed away from the illness in New York City last week.