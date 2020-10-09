At Least 53 Civilians Killed Since Start of Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh - UN

The United Nations has received unconfirmed reports that at least 53 civilians have been killed since clashes erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh last month, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet's office said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The United Nations has received unconfirmed reports that at least 53 civilians have been killed since clashes erupted in Nagorno-Karabakh last month, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet's office said in a press release on Friday.

"Since the latest violence erupted on 27 September, artillery strikes have reportedly hit a number of cities, towns and villages. Information from different sources, which the UN Human Rights Office has not been able to independently verify, suggests that as of 8 October some 53 civilians had been killed, including children, as a result of the hostilities," the release said.

Several buildings, including houses, schools and other civilian facilities have been reportedly destroyed, the release said, stressing that most of them were located in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Bachelet expressed concern about populated areas reportedly being targeted and shelled with heavy weaponry, as well as violence spreading along the line of contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and also affecting other populated areas outside the immediate zone of fighting.

"I remind all parties to the conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, abiding by the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution and avoiding the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects in populated areas," Bachelet said.

She also called on all states that hold sway over the parties to the conflict to do everything possible to ensure respect for international humanitarian law.

Bachelet also raised concern about reports that cluster munitions had been used in the conflict area.

"The use of such munitions should stop immediately. I also urge Armenia and Azerbaijan to join the more than 100 States that have ratified the Convention on Cluster Munitions which comprehensively bans their use," she said.

Bachelet also urged the sides to the conflict to refrain from using inflammatory, or discriminatory language and expressed concern at how the violence outbreak was posing a direct health threat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fighting on the contact line in Karabakh began on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan accuse each other of unleashing hostilities, Karabakh reports artillery shelling of peaceful settlements of the unrecognized republic, including its capital, Stepanakert. Armenia has declared martial law and for the first time general mobilization, claiming that Ankara is actively supporting Baku. Partial mobilization was introduced in Azerbaijan.

The leaders of Russia, the United States and France called on the opposing sides to end the clashes and to commit themselves to begin negotiations without preconditions. Turkey has stated that it will provide Azerbaijan with any support it requests amid another aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.