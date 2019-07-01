At Least 53 Injured As Heavy Blast Hits Afghan Capital - Health Ministry

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) At least 53 people were injured in a heavy explosion that hit the Afghan capital of Kabul on Monday morning, Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar said, adding that the number of those injured may rise.

"As a result of today's explosion in kabul, 53 wounded patients were evacuated to our hospitals. All the wounded patients have been receiving the required treatment. This is the initial number of casualties and is subject to changes," he tweeted.

The explosion took place in Puli Mahmood Khan Area, not far from a logistic supply compound belonging to the Defense Ministry.

Several diplomatic and security departments are located in the area.

According to Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi, there were two attackers, and they targeted the Defense Ministry's facilities.

At least three journalists from Shamshad tv were reportedly injured in the blast. Also, officials from the Afghanistan Football Federation said that a number of their staff members and players received injuries, adding that their compound was damaged.

In the meantime, security forces arrived at the site. The authorities launched a security operation.