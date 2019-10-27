UrduPoint.com
At Least 53 Taliban Fighters Killed In Airstrikes In Northern Afghanistan - Military

Sun 27th October 2019 | 07:40 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) The Afghan security forces carried out airstrikes in the province of Faryab, leaving 53 militants of the Taliban Islamist group dead, the country defense ministry said Sunday.

"Taliban attacked ANA [the Afghan National Army] checkpoints in Khwaja Namosi area of Pashtun Kot district.

[The army repelled] with airstrikes killing 53 Taliban militants," the ministry said.

Another document released by the ministry said that another group of the Taliban militants was neutralized in Rabat Sangi district of Herat province.

Airstrike in Logar province killed six militants earlier in the day, including a commander belonging to the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani Network insurgent group.

