At Least 54 Confirmed Dead From New Coronavirus in China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) The death toll from the current coronavirus outbreak in China has reached 54 people as 13 people recently died from the new virus in the central Hubei province, the local Global Times newspaper reports.

According to the newspaper, 323 new coronavirus cases have been registered in China.

China's National Health Commission said on Saturday that the total number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in China stood at 1,287. The Saturday death toll from the virus in China stood at 41.