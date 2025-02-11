Open Menu

At Least 55 Dead After Guatemala Bus Plunges Into Ravine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 09:00 AM

At least 55 dead after Guatemala bus plunges into ravine

Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) At least 55 people were killed in Guatemala on Monday when a bus crashed through a guard rail and plunged into a ravine, authorities said, one of the worst road accidents in Latin America in years.

The bus was carrying around 70 people when it fell into a river contaminated with sewage in Guatemala City, creating difficult conditions for rescuers trying to retrieve bodies.

"So far, 53 people have died at the scene," a spokesman for the public prosecutor's office, Moises Ortiz, told reporters.

Two others died after they were admitted, along with several other people, to the San Juan de Dios Hospital, spokeswoman Marlyn Perez said.

The bodies recovered at the site were taken to an improvised morgue in a nearby community hall where several distressed relatives went, fearing the worst.

Rosa Lopez told reporters that four of her nieces and nephews were thought to have been on the bus.

"When we heard about the accident on the news, we headed straight here," the 48-year-old said.

Injured passengers were taken to hospitals, many of them in serious condition.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo expressed sorrow over the tragedy and declared a three-day period of national mourning.

"Today is a difficult day for the Guatemalan nation," he said.

Recent Stories

UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada ..

UN suspends its humanitarian work in Yemen's Saada after more staff abductions

7 hours ago
 Some international airlines resume flights to Aden ..

Some international airlines resume flights to Aden: Minister

7 hours ago
 Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self- ..

Egypt affirms Palestinians' right to return, self-determination, establishment o ..

7 hours ago
 34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 19

34th Sharjah Theatre Days launches February 19

7 hours ago
 Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharg ..

Europe’s AI push: €150 bn pledge to supercharge AI startups

7 hours ago
 Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective p ..

Arabian Leopard recovery possible with effective protection: Report

7 hours ago
UNCTAD: Africa’s vulnerability to global shocks ..

UNCTAD: Africa’s vulnerability to global shocks highlights need for stronger r ..

8 hours ago
 DEWA announces record annual revenue of AED30.98 b ..

DEWA announces record annual revenue of AED30.98 bn for 2024

8 hours ago
 4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium: ..

4th ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium: Five international commitments ..

8 hours ago
 IHC posts robust preliminary full-year 2024 perfor ..

IHC posts robust preliminary full-year 2024 performance with 54.4% revenue growt ..

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends 4th Arab Meeting for Y ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends 4th Arab Meeting for Young Leaders

9 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends first edition of Young ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends first edition of Young Arab Leaders Forum ahead of W ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World