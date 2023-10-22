Open Menu

At Least 55 Dead As Israel Steps Up Gaza Strikes: Hamas

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2023 | 11:10 AM

At least 55 dead as Israel steps up Gaza strikes: Hamas

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Overnight raids on the Gaza Strip killed at least 55 people, the Hamas government said on Sunday, after Israel announced it was stepping up strikes.

"More than 55 martyrs," the government press office said in a statement on the latest night of bombing in response to the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7.

It added that more than 30 homes had been destroyed in the hours after an Israeli military spokesman said that raids would be increased.

The Hamas government says more than 4,300 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in Israeli raids since the war started in response to the worst attacks suffered by Israel with 1,400 dead, also mainly civilians.

Israel has massed tens of thousands of troops around Gaza for a widely predicted ground invasion. It says its daily raids have already killed many Hamas leaders and military commanders.

"From today, we are increasing the strikes and minimising the danger," an Israeli military spokesman said late Saturday. "We will increase the attacks and therefore I called on Gaza City residents to continue moving south for their safety."

Israel has repeatedly urged the 1.1 million people in the north of Gaza to move south ahead of any ground operation.

The Hamas government also hit out at the lack of aid arriving, despite the arrival of 20 trucks in the Palestinian territory on Saturday. It said there were now 1.4 million displaced people in the enclave.

"The aid that arrived in Gaza is not enough for one day. We call on the international community to pressure the Israeli government to bring in thousands of trucks," said the statement.

