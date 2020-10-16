UrduPoint.com
At Least 55 Killed In Vietnam Due To Natural Disasters Following Heavy Rains - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 01:50 PM

At Least 55 Killed in Vietnam Due to Natural Disasters Following Heavy Rains - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) As many as 55 people have died and seven others are missing in Vietnam due to heavy rain and associated natural disasters, media reported the country's Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control as saying.

The death toll was reached over the 10 days of downpour, floods, landslides in the central regions of the country, Xinhua reported, up from 40 the previous day.

Among the dead are 13 members of a rescue team who were en route to verify reports of people trapped under another landslide in the Thua Thien Hue province, according to the agency.

The heavy rains mainly fell October 5-13 and also flooded thousands of acres of cropland and swept away nearly half a million farm animals, the committee said according to Xinhua.

Another bout of heavy downpouring is expected to hit Vietnam October 21, according to the country's National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

