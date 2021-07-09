At Least 56 Civilians Killed in Afghanistan Over Past Week - WHO

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) At least 56 civilians have been killed in Afghanistan during the last week, Rick Brennan, the WHO regional emergency director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said on Friday, adding that the situation in the country is further complicated by the spread of the coronavirus disease, including the so-called Delta strain.

Speaking at a briefing, the official noted that the country is going through a third wave of the pandemic, with a total of 131,000 confirmed cases and over 5,500 fatalities, adding that those numbers likely significantly underestimate the actual situation.

Brennan expressed concerns over the lack of access to health care services and mentioned that the WHO is not in direct contact with the Taliban (banned in Russia), although the Islamist movement has asked the UN health agency and other organizations to continue working in the territories that are under its control.