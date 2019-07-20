UrduPoint.com
At Least 56 People Hospitalized Over Suspected Food Poisoning In Eastern Turkey - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 09:50 AM

At Least 56 People Hospitalized Over Suspected Food Poisoning in Eastern Turkey - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) At least 56 people, including 21 children, were taken to a hospital over suspected food poisoning in Turkey's eastern city of Erzincan, local media reported on Saturday.

The Cumhuriyet newspaper reported that people called the ambulance after farewell celebrations held for conscript soldiers in the city center.

Those affected said they had fever, nausea and dizziness.

Ambulance cars took those ill to the hospital where they received medical assistance and are staying under doctors' supervision.

