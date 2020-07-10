UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 560 Hotels In Lebanon Suspend Activities Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Hotel Federation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 07:49 PM

At Least 560 Hotels in Lebanon Suspend Activities Amid COVID-19 Crisis - Hotel Federation

At least 560 hotels in Lebanon have suspended operations amid the COVID-19 crisis and the ongoing worsening economic situation in the country, Pierre Achkar, chairman of the Lebanese Federation for Tourism and president of the Hotel Owners Association, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) At least 560 hotels in Lebanon have suspended operations amid the COVID-19 crisis and the ongoing worsening economic situation in the country, Pierre Achkar, chairman of the Lebanese Federation for Tourism and president of the Hotel Owners Association, said on Friday.

"We did not notice any reservations by Arab [nationals], especially by the Gulf residents, who are the backbone of Lebanon's tourism sector. ... The number of closed hotels has reached 560, with most part of them [completely] suspending their activities, and another part being partially closed or on their way to a lockdown. There are also dozens of hotels that have closed and did not announce it," Achkar said, as quoted by the local independent Elnashra newspaper.

Lebanese people have been banned from entering some states of the European Union over the COVID-19 outbreak, and, therefore, "it is natural that European tourists will not come to Lebanon" as well, according to Achkar.

"We have presented several requirements in the form of a tourist plan, and they are not for promoting, but for survival," Achkar noted.

Lebanon has been suffering from the worst economic crisis in 30 years, prompting ongoing mass demonstrations to break out across the country since October 2019. Along with sanctions, the country's national economy has also been affected by the recently introduced US Caesar law, targeting Lebanon's neighboring middle East partner � the Syrian government and its allies.

The COVID-19 outbreak has complicated the already fragile economic situation, causing record-low occupancy rates in the country's hotels and forcing some of them to close.

To date, the Health Ministry has confirmed 2,011 cases of the coronavirus, with 1,368 recoveries and 36 deaths.

Related Topics

Syria European Union Hotel Pierre Lebanon Middle East October 2019 From Government Arab Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed sends congratulatory message to ..

51 minutes ago

JUI-F calls on PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Zardar ..

51 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific resumes Manila-Dubai route starting J ..

54 minutes ago

Russia Open to Multilateral Nuclear Talks If Compo ..

1 minute ago

Moscow Awaits From Kiev Official Information on Fu ..

1 minute ago

US Reports New Record of 63,200 Coronavirus Cases ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.