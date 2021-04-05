UrduPoint.com
At Least 568 People Killed Since Coup In Myanmar, Figure May Be Significantly Higher - UN

Mon 05th April 2021 | 09:59 PM

At Least 568 People Killed Since Coup in Myanmar, Figure May Be Significantly Higher - UN

At least 568 people have been killed in Myanmar since the military coup on February 1, but the number of dead may be significantly higher, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Djarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) At least 568 people have been killed in Myanmar since the military coup on February 1, but the number of dead may be significantly higher, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Djarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"Our colleagues there say they remain alarmed by the ongoing violence in the country where another 80 people were killed over the weekend," Dujarric said. "As of today, the UN Human Rights Office has received credible reports of at least 568 women, children and men who have been killed since the military seized control of the government in February. The office warrants at this number may be significantly higher."

