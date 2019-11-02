UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 57 Taliban Militants Killed In Security Operations Across Afghanistan - Military

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 02:49 PM

At Least 57 Taliban Militants Killed in Security Operations Across Afghanistan - Military

The Afghan forces have killed 57 Taliban fighters during operations in several Afghanistan's provinces, including in central Ghazni, northern Baghlan and western Herat, the Afghan military said in a statement

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The Afghan forces have killed 57 Taliban fighters during operations in several Afghanistan's provinces, including in central Ghazni, northern Baghlan and western Herat, the Afghan military said in a statement.

According to the 203rd Thunder Corps, special forces targeted a car in the Krosai area of Qarabagh district in Ghazni, which was full of explosives.

"Seven militants were killed and eight others were injured in an operation by Afghan forces in the Krosai area," the statement read.

Military operations have also taken place in other provinces, including Baghlan in the north of the country, according to the Defense Ministry.

"Afghan forces launched operations on Taliban in Dahana i Ghuri district of northern Baghlan province last night, and killed 14 [militants] including one Taliban commander and eight others were injured," the ministry's spokesman Rohullah Ahmadzai told Sputnik.

Another military operation in Shindad district of Herat province in the west of the country killed nine and injured 11 Taliban fighters.

"Afghan commandos forces launched an operation in Nahri Saraj district of Helmand province last night, 5 Taliban [militants] were killed and seven others wounded," the ministry added.

The Taliban have not commented on the operations yet.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Afghanistan Militants Car Ghazni Baghlan Herat

Recent Stories

Court extends till Nov 16 judicial remand of Rana ..

4 minutes ago

Another train inferno victim dies in Multan

2 minutes ago

Chairperson HRCP calls for proper implementation o ..

2 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Multan

2 minutes ago

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan ..

2 minutes ago

Oreshkin Unaware About Any Issues Related to Russi ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.