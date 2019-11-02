At Least 57 Taliban Militants Killed in Security Operations Across Afghanistan - Military

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The Afghan forces have killed 57 Taliban fighters during operations in several Afghanistan's provinces, including in central Ghazni, northern Baghlan and western Herat, the Afghan military said in a statement.

According to the 203rd Thunder Corps, special forces targeted a car in the Krosai area of Qarabagh district in Ghazni, which was full of explosives.

"Seven militants were killed and eight others were injured in an operation by Afghan forces in the Krosai area," the statement read.

Military operations have also taken place in other provinces, including Baghlan in the north of the country, according to the Defense Ministry.

"Afghan forces launched operations on Taliban in Dahana i Ghuri district of northern Baghlan province last night, and killed 14 [militants] including one Taliban commander and eight others were injured," the ministry's spokesman Rohullah Ahmadzai told Sputnik.

Another military operation in Shindad district of Herat province in the west of the country killed nine and injured 11 Taliban fighters.

"Afghan commandos forces launched an operation in Nahri Saraj district of Helmand province last night, 5 Taliban [militants] were killed and seven others wounded," the ministry added.

The Taliban have not commented on the operations yet.