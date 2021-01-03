UrduPoint.com
At Least 58 Civilians Killed In Armed Attack In Western Niger - Source

Sun 03rd January 2021 | 01:30 AM

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) At least 58 civilians have been killed in an attack by suspected militants in western Niger, a local military source told Sputnik on Saturday.

According to the source, militants attacked a village near the border with Mali. Residents of the nearby villages have been continuously threatened to support extremist groups.

Security at the border areas has been beefed up after the attack, the source in the military noted.

The incident took place on the day of the announcement of the presidential election's preliminary results. Niger's ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum led the first round with 39.33 percent of the vote and will face former president Mahamane Ousmane, who got 17 percent, in a presidential election runoff in February.

The first round of the presidential and parliamentary elections in Niger took place on December 27.

