At Least 58 Migrants Drown As Boat Capsizes Off Mauritania: UN
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 03:04 PM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :At least 58 migrants drowned Thursday as their boat sank near the Mauritanian coast, the International Organization for Migration said.
The UN agency said another 83 people swam to shore, while survivors said at least 150 people including women and children were aboard the vessel, which had set sail from The Gambia on November 27.