At least 58 migrants drown as boat capsizes off Mauritania: UN

At least 58 migrants drowned Thursday as their boat sank near the Mauritanian coast, the International Organization for Migration said

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :At least 58 migrants drowned Thursday as their boat sank near the Mauritanian coast, the International Organization for Migration said.

The UN agency said another 83 people swam to shore, while survivors said at least 150 people including women and children were aboard the vessel, which had set sail from The Gambia on November 27.