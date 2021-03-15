(@FahadShabbir)

Sunday clashes between anti-coup protesters and security forces in Myanmar left at least 59 people killed and 129 injured according to hospital data, though the actual toll is estimated to be even higher, the Myanmar Now news agency reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Sunday clashes between anti-coup protesters and security forces in Myanmar left at least 59 people killed and 129 injured according to hospital data, though the actual toll is estimated to be even higher, the Myanmar Now news agency reported on Monday.

The reports came from three hospitals � Yangon General, Hlaing Tharyar and Thingangyun Sanpya � but doctors and rescue workers expect the final toll to to be much higher, Myanmar Now stated.

The largest demonstrations were reportedly held in Yangon, Mandalay, Bago and Hpakan. On Sunday night, following the protests, martial law was declared in two of Yangon's industrial townships, Hlaing Tharyar and Shwepyitha, the news agency said.

Despite casualties, the protests have continued in Mandalay and Yangon since Monday morning, Myanmar Now noted.

On February 1, the country's military overthrew the civilian government, arrested State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint and declared a year-long state of emergency.

This week marks the sixth week since the protests against the military rule started in Myanmar. The total death toll is estimated at over 100 since the start of the unrest in early February.