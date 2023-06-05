UrduPoint.com

At Least 59 People Injured In Clashes In Northern West Bank - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2023 | 06:15 PM

At Least 59 People Injured in Clashes in Northern West Bank - Reports

At least 59 people were injured as a result of clashes between residents of the Burqa village in the northern West Bank and Israeli settlers, Palestinian news agency Quds Net reported on Sunday, citing the Palestine Red Crescent Society

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2023) At least 59 people were injured as a result of clashes between residents of the Burqa village in the northern West Bank and Israeli settlers, Palestinian news agency Quds Net reported on Sunday, citing the Palestine Red Crescent Society.

No casualties have been reported in the clashes.

Relations between Palestine and Israel have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

