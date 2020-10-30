UrduPoint.com
At Least 6 Buildings Collapsed In Turkey's Izmir After Earthquake - Interior Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

At Least 6 Buildings Collapsed in Turkey's Izmir After Earthquake - Interior Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) At least six buildings collapsed in Turkey's Izmir as a result of the 6.6 magnitude earthquake that rocked the country's west, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Friday.

"We have received information about six destroyed buildings in Izmir's districts of Bornova and Bayrakli.

We have not received information about any fatalities in Usak, Denizli, Manisa, Balikesir, Aydin and Mugla," Soylu wrote on Twitter.

Rescue teams are working on the site, the interior minister added.

