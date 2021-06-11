UrduPoint.com
At Least 6 Dead, 10 Injured In Road Collision In Western Bolivia - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 01:00 AM

At Least 6 Dead, 10 Injured in Road Collision in Western Bolivia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) At least six people were killed and ten others were injured as a minibus collided with a truck in Bolivia near the border with Chile, Erbol radio station reported on Thursday, citing local police.

The accident reportedly occurred on Wednesday on the highway connecting the city of Oruro and the village of Pisiga, located on the border with Chile. A one-year-old child was among those killed in the crash.

Local media said a passenger minibus was seriously damaged in the collision.

More Stories From World

