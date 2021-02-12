UrduPoint.com
At Least 6 Dead, Dozens Injured In Pileup Of Over 130 Vehicles In North Texas - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) At least six people have been killed, and dozens of others were hospitalized with injuries after a pileup of 133 cars along an interstate highway in the city of Fort Worth in the US state of Texas due to winter storms, the Dallas Morning news reported late Thursday, citing local officials.

According to Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis, as cited by the media outlet, the accident was reported shortly after 6 a.m. on Thursday (12:00 GMT) and spanned roughly a mile (1.

6 kilometers) on ice-slicked roads. Many people were trapped in their vehicles.

"This accident claimed the lives of many of our cherished community members. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of those lost and pray for the healing of those who were injured," Fort Worth Police Officer's Association wrote on Twitter.

The CNN broadcaster reported that the bad weather resulted in several road accidents across the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas and at least nine deaths.

More Stories From World

