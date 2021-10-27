At Least 6 Killed, 10 Injured in Attack by IS Militants in Eastern Iraq - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) At least six people were killed and 10 others were injured as a result of an attack by militants of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) on a village in Diyala region in eastern Iraq, a source from local security forces told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary data, as a result of the attack by the IS group on Rashad village in Al-Miqdadiyah district in the northeast of Diyala, six people were killed and 10 were injured," the source said.

Earlier in October, affiliates of IS attacked a polling station in Iraq's northern Kirkuk region, injuring a police officer, according to the Iraqi Al-Sumaria tv.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable due to activities of the Islamic State, which lost ground in the country in 2017, but continues to stage terrorist attacks.