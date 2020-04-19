At Least 6 Killed, 12 Injured in Bus Accident in Eastern China - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) Six people have been killed and 12 others were injured as a bus fell into a ditch in the Chinese province of Jiangxi, media reported on Sunday, citing local authorities.

According to the Xinhua news agency, the incident occurred around 9.

00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT) on the highway, the bus first rolled on its side and then fell off the slope by almost 30 meters down.

The bus driver has been detained. Those injured have been transferred to a hospital.

The causes of the accident are being investigated.