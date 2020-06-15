UrduPoint.com
At Least 6 Killed, 16 Injured In Clashes Between Taliban, Army In Afghanistan - Police

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:30 AM

At Least 6 Killed, 16 Injured in Clashes Between Taliban, Army in Afghanistan - Police

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) At least six people were killed and 16 others injured in clashes between the Afghan government forces and the Taliban radical movement in the Qaisar district of the northern Afghan province of Faryab, the spokesman for the local police department, Karim Yorsh, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Six Taliban insurgents were killed and 16 others injured in several separate incidents in the Qaisar district over the past 24 hours," Yorsh said, adding that there were also casualties among the government forces and civilians, but not specifying the numbers of those.

Nader Saeedi, a member of the Faryab provincial council, told Sputnik that casualties, including fatalities, among army soldiers counted four. Additionally, two civilians have sustained injuries as a result of the clashes, according to Saeedi.

The Taliban have not commented on the matter.

