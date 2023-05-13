UrduPoint.com

At Least 6 Killed, 32 Injured After Two Buses Collide In South Africa - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2023 | 08:09 PM

At Least 6 Killed, 32 Injured After Two Buses Collide in South Africa - Reports

Two buses collided on a highway outside the town of Mossel Bay in South Africa's Western Cape Province on Saturday, killing at least six people and injuring 32 others, media report, citing local authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Two buses collided on a highway outside the town of Mossel Bay in South Africa's Western Cape Province on Saturday, killing at least six people and injuring 32 others, media report, citing local authorities.

"Preliminary reports suggest that one bus took an incorrect turn-off leading it to move into oncoming traffic.

Forensic pathology services will be verifying all fatalities, but at this stage, reports suggest at least six people died and 32 were injured, some of them seriously," spokesperson for South Africa's department of mobility Jandre Bakker was quoted as saying by the SABC news broadcaster.

The casualties include the two bus drivers, Southern Cape police spokesperson Chris Spies said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Police are reportedly investigating the cause of the crash.

Related Topics

Injured Police Died Traffic Mossel Bay South Africa Media All

Recent Stories

First anniversary of loss of Khalifa bin Zayed, th ..

First anniversary of loss of Khalifa bin Zayed, the leader who championed empowe ..

13 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank seeks to promote financi ..

Emirates Development Bank seeks to promote financial inclusion of SMEs

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah TV documentary spotlights on nature haven, ..

Sharjah TV documentary spotlights on nature haven, Sir Bu Nair

13 minutes ago
 EU&#039;s imports in high-tech products worth €4 ..

EU&#039;s imports in high-tech products worth €482 billion, exports at €446 ..

13 minutes ago
 Shams Hamzazai calls Balochistan govt to resolve p ..

Shams Hamzazai calls Balochistan govt to resolve public issues on priority basis ..

7 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Japan’s Special Envoy ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets Japan’s Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.