At Least 6 Killed, 32 Injured After Two Buses Collide in South Africa - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023) Two buses collided on a highway outside the town of Mossel Bay in South Africa's Western Cape Province on Saturday, killing at least six people and injuring 32 others, media report, citing local authorities.

"Preliminary reports suggest that one bus took an incorrect turn-off leading it to move into oncoming traffic.

Forensic pathology services will be verifying all fatalities, but at this stage, reports suggest at least six people died and 32 were injured, some of them seriously," spokesperson for South Africa's department of mobility Jandre Bakker was quoted as saying by the SABC news broadcaster.

The casualties include the two bus drivers, Southern Cape police spokesperson Chris Spies said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

Police are reportedly investigating the cause of the crash.