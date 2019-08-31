(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) At least six people were killed on Saturday in an explosion at a chemical factory in India's western state of Maharashtra, media reported.

The blast occurred in the district of Dhule, according to the ANI news agency.