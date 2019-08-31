UrduPoint.com
At Least 6 Killed, 43 Injured In Blast At Chemical Factory In India's West - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:14 PM

At Least 6 Killed, 43 Injured in Blast at Chemical Factory in India's West - Reports

At least six people were killed on Saturday in an explosion at a chemical factory in India's western state of Maharashtra, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) At least six people were killed on Saturday in an explosion at a chemical factory in India's western state of Maharashtra, media reported.

The blast occurred in the district of Dhule, according to the ANI news agency.

