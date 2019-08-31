At Least 6 Killed, 43 Injured In Blast At Chemical Factory In India's West - Reports
Sat 31st August 2019 | 12:14 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) At least six people were killed on Saturday in an explosion at a chemical factory in India's western state of Maharashtra, media reported.
The blast occurred in the district of Dhule, according to the ANI news agency.