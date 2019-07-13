UrduPoint.com
At Least 6 Killed, 50 Injured In Terror Attack On Hotel In Southern Somalia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 03:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) At least six people have been killed and around 50 others have been wounded in a terror attack on a hotel in Somalia's southern port of Kismayo, media have reported, citing local officials.

The attack took place on Friday.

The Xinhua news agency reported, citing Abdi Nur Ibrahim Hussein, the spokesman of the security forces of the Jubbaland province, where Kismayo is located, that armed militants had rammed a car loaded with explosives into the hotel and stormed it.

"The militants drove into the hotel and made way into the building after detonating bombs.

Security forces are now engaging the militants inside the hotel," Hussein said, as quoted by the agency, adding there were heavy casualties as a result of the attack.

Al Shabaab militant group, affiliated with al Qaeda terror organization (banned in Russia), reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Xinhua noted that the hotel was popular among local politicians.

According to the reports, the majority of those killed were civilians, including two journalists and a provincial head candidate.

