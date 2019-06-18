UrduPoint.com
At Least 6 Killed, 75 Injured Due To Earthquakes In Southwestern China - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:10 AM

At Least 6 Killed, 75 Injured Due to Earthquakes in Southwestern China - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) At least six people were killed and another 75 were injured as a result of two earthquakes in China's southwestern province of Sichuan, local media reported Tuesday citing the authorities.

Earlier reports suggested that two people died and 19 were wounded.

The 6.

0 magnitude earthquake occurred in the Changning County on Monday, according to Xinhua news agency citing the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC). It left three people dead and 21 killed in this prefecture.

Another 5.1 magnitude quake took place in the neighboring county of Gongxian on Monday. Three people were killed and 54 were wounded in this county after two earthquakes.

