UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 6 Killed In China's Northwest As Road Collapses Near Bus Stop ” Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 09:00 AM

At Least 6 Killed in China's Northwest as Road Collapses Near Bus Stop ” Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) A massive road collapse in front of a bus stop next to a Red Cross hospital in the city of Xining in China's northwestern province of Qinghai has left at least six people killed as search and rescue operation continues, Chinese media reported.

According to China Central Television, the road collapsed at about 5.30 p.m. local time on Monday (09:30 GMT), causing a bus at a bus stop to fall into the hole. As of 10:00 a.m. of Tuesday, six people have been confirmed dead as search and rescue operation continues.

According to earlier reports, 10 people were missing and 15 sustained injuries.

There is no information at this point as to what could have caused the collapse.

Related Topics

Dead China Road Xining Media TV

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Khalifa offers condolences on death of ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed,Japanâ€™s Prime Minster witness ..

8 hours ago

DCT Abu Dhabi teams up with renowned Berklee Colle ..

9 hours ago

Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of ..

9 hours ago

MQM bound to move forward with government: Chaudh ..

9 hours ago

Value of non-oil trade between UAE, Japan totalled ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.