BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) A massive road collapse in front of a bus stop next to a Red Cross hospital in the city of Xining in China's northwestern province of Qinghai has left at least six people killed as search and rescue operation continues, Chinese media reported.

According to China Central Television, the road collapsed at about 5.30 p.m. local time on Monday (09:30 GMT), causing a bus at a bus stop to fall into the hole. As of 10:00 a.m. of Tuesday, six people have been confirmed dead as search and rescue operation continues.

According to earlier reports, 10 people were missing and 15 sustained injuries.

There is no information at this point as to what could have caused the collapse.