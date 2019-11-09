(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) At least six people were killed during a crackdown on demonstrations in the center of the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Saturday, an Iraqi human rights group said Saturday.

"At least six protesters died between Tahrir and Khilani Squares," the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights said on Twitter.

According to human rights activists, law enforcement forces actively used tear gas and live bullets to disperse protests.

Nationwide protests began across Iraq in early October, with people demanding the government's dismissal, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption.

As rallies grew more violent, the government had to declare a curfew and cut internet access in Baghdad and other regions. In the wake of all this, Iraqi President Barham Salih announced on October 31 that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi had agreed to resign.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, over 270 people have been killed in protests since October 1.