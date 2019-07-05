UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

At Least 6 Killed, Over 30 Wounded As Mortar Shell Hits Market In N. Afghanistan - Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 12:08 PM

At Least 6 Killed, Over 30 Wounded as Mortar Shell Hits Market in N. Afghanistan - Source

A mortar shell hit a market in Afghanistan's northern Faryab province, killing at least six people and injuring more than 30 others, on Friday, a source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) A mortar shell hit a market in Afghanistan's northern Faryab province, killing at least six people and injuring more than 30 others, on Friday, a source told Sputnik.

The mortar shell hit the bazaar where people from several areas gather and sell their products.

"At least six people were killed and more than 30 injured when a mortar shell hit a bazaar in Khwaja Sabz Posh district in Faryab province Friday morning," a local security official, who asked not to be named since he was not authorized to talk to the press, said.

Related Topics

Injured Afghanistan Market From

Recent Stories

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

55 seconds ago

Russia's Meteor-M 2.2 Meteorological Satellite Lau ..

56 seconds ago

Students Rule Out Hong Kong Leader's Offer to Hold ..

7 minutes ago

Australian business representatives welcome "econo ..

2 minutes ago

37 Cambodian immigrants deported by U.S. arrive in ..

7 minutes ago

UoP, Nutrition Int'l ink agreement to increase cap ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.