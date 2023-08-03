At Least 6 Mountain Climbers Die in Swiss Alps in 4 Days - Police

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Six climbers died as a result of falling from a height or were killed by rockfalls in the Swiss Alps between July 30 and August 2, the police of the Swiss canton of Valais said.

Police said on Monday that a 47-year-old Ukrainian citizen died on July 30 after he fell from a height of 600 meters (1968 feet) while climbing the Weisshorn peak.

On the same day, police added that a 19-year-old Swiss man died as a result of a rockfall while climbing the top of the Stockhorn.

On Tuesday, police said that two climbers, female citizens of the Netherlands and France, died on July 31 as a result of a rockfall while climbing the Aiguille du Tour.

Later, on Wednesday, police said that on August 1, two Swiss climbers fell from a height while climbing the Lagginhorn.