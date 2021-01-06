UrduPoint.com
At Least 6 Officers Injured During Pro-Trump Protests In Washington - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 08:44 PM

At least six officers were injured as pro-Trump protesters clashed with police overnight in the US capital, Washington, a DC Metropolitan Police (MPD) spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday

"Overnight, MPD had 6 members with reported injuries in connection with the demonstrations," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile police have arrested 10 people in protest-related incidents since Tuesday afternoon, MPD said in a morning police report.

The US Congress is due to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November election later in the day. Trump supporters have been flocking to Washington from all across the country since the weekend to attend a rally where the incumbent president is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. ET (16.00 GMT) and call for overturning the election results.

