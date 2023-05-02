At Least 6 People Dead After Dust Storm Causes Massive Car Pileup in Illinois - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) At least six people were killed and more than 30 injured when a dust storm caused a massive pileup of vehicles on a local highway in central Illinois, the New York Times reported.

The report said on Monday, citing Illinois State Police, that excessive winds blew dust over a local highway leading to zero visibility for drivers.

Eighty vehicles are estimated to be involved in the pileup on Interstate 55 in Farmersville, Illinois.

Illinois state police did not immediately respond to Sputnik's request for comment on the matter.